Measles alert in place at Maple Ridge secondary. (THE NEWS/files)

Possible measles outbreak at Lower Mainland school: Fraser Health

Health authority asking anyone who’s visited the Maple Ridge high school to check vaccination records

Fraser Health says students and staff at Maple Ridge Senior Secondary school may have been exposed to a case of the measles.

The health authority sent out a letter Thursday, warning anyone who has visited or attended the school to check their vaccination records to make sure they’re up to date. If not, they’re advised to update their measles-mumps-rubella vaccine.

READ MORE: New Westminster issues warning after measles reported in outdoor pool

In a comment to Black Press Media, Fraser Health did not confirm the exact date the potential exposure occurred. Spokesperson Wendy Young said more details will be released today.

Measles is a severe illness that spreads easily through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. The measles virus can survive in small droplets in the air for several hours. The airborne spread of measles virus makes the disease very contagious.

Symptoms include a fever, cough, runny nose, and red and inflamed eyes, which typically start appearing seven to 14 days after initial exposure. These are followed three to seven days later by a rash, which lasts at least three days.

More to come.

Previous story
Surrey Board of Trade calls for funding formula change to tackle portable problem
Next story
B.C. officer who killed man sues watchdog, alleges investigation too long

Just Posted

Surrey Board of Trade calls for funding formula change to tackle portable problem

Surrey opened the school year with 347 portables, which is 14 more than last year

IHIT seeks ‘extremely violent’ man in connection with 2017 Crescent Road murder

South Surrey’s Country Woods neighbourhood site of search for suspect Wednesday night

Cloverdale’s Terry Fox Run set for September 16

Terrance Fox will speak at Cloverdale fundraiser event

Dinosaurs to take centre stage at Museum of Surrey opening

Museum of Surrey will open to the public on Saturday, Sept. 29

Cloverdale thrift store gets ‘Supernatural’ makeover

CW’s Supernatural will film several days at downtown Cloverdale location

Fashion Fridays

One of Canada’s top stylists, Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trend

Struggling B.C. Lions juggle lineup for battle with Ottawa Redblacks

Wally Buono said he’s trying to find the right ingredients ‘to build a winning combination’

Suspects ‘remain outstanding’ after St. Catharines shooting injures 3

Niagara regional police officers were looking at a number of residences in city south of Toronto

B.C. officer who killed man sues watchdog, alleges investigation too long

Corp. Brian Burke shot Peter De Groot in a cabin near Slocan in October 2014

Possible measles outbreak at Lower Mainland school: Fraser Health

Health authority asking anyone who’s visited the Maple Ridge high school to check vaccination records

5 to start your day

Measles warning in Maple Ridge, Vancouver police release video of arson suspect and more

Local governments should get 40 per cent of B.C.’s pot revenue: advocacy group

The Union of B.C. Municipalities has tabled a resolution asking the provincial government to provide local governments with $50 million of the projected provincial cannabis excise tax revenue.

Canada, U.S. to resume NAFTA talks after late night Freeland, Lighthizer chat

Freeland called that meeting constructive along with the earlier two-hour session with Lighthizer at his office near the White House.

Drake apologizes to fans for TIFF no-show, but offers little explanation

Drake offered his apologizes to moviegoers at Toronto International Film Festival, but gave little explanation as to why he bailed on his opening night event in the first place.

Most Read