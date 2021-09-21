‘Possible’ human remains discovered in Surrey

Anyone with information is asked to call Kitimat RCMP at (250) 632-7111 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477. (File photo)

Surrey RCMP is investigating after “possible” human remains were located in a wooded area Monday (Sept. 20).

In a news release issued Tuesday, officers were called after someone discovered “what appears to be partial human remains” in a wooded area near the 8000-block of 148A Street.

“Surrey RCMP is working in partnership with the BC Coroners Service to investigate and determine the origin of the remains. Police are in the area canvassing and conducting an in depth search of the surrounding area,” police said in a news release.

Officers are asking anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

