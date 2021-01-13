Vision for the Flamingo Block, in 2018. (File photo by Tom Zytaruk)

Portion of Flamingo Block project in Whalley now slated for offices

Applicant’s market research found there’s a demand for office space at that location

Surrey city council has given the green light to developer Tien Sher Investment to incorporate office space into a portion of its Flamingo Block development in Whalley that was originally designated for residential units.

The project consists of a 35-storey residential tower and a six-storey building for offices at 10760 – 136A Street and 10767 Whalley Boulevard.

According to a public hearing document that came before council Monday, the applicant’s market research found there’s a demand for office space at that location and it subsequently sought an amendment, to its previously approved proposal, to allow it to convert the six-storey residential building proposed along Whalley Boulevard to a six-storey office building and also to convert residential townhouses proposed along 136A Street to retail or office space.

During Monday’s public hearing Fleetwood resident Richard Landale said traffic “will be compounded dramatically by all three phases” of this development. Cedar Hills resident Annie Kaps said 39 trees will be destroyed and yet there is no contribution documented to the city’s green fund.

