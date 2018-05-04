Port of Vancouver (Office of the B.C. Container Trucking Commissioner)

Port of Vancouver truck drivers to get first raise since 2014

Pay was key issue in 2016 dispute when 2,000 truckers walked off the job for 28 days

Container truck drivers who work out of Port of Vancouver terminals will soon get their first raise in four years, while the regulator will be given more control.

In a release Friday, the government called it “immediate relief” for Lower Mainland truckers, after having heard from the industry.

A 2.6-per-cent increase to trip rates and hourly wages will go into effect June 1 for licensed drivers serving the Port of Vancouver, marking the first rate increase since 2014. Minimum daily call-out rates will rise from $200 to $300.

Pay was a key issue in the dispute in 2016 that saw 2,000 truckers walk off the job and refuse to deliver imports from all over the world for almost a month.

The Office of the B.C. Container Trucking Commissioner has also been granted more power to enforce and investigate regulations within the industry, backed by more auditing and investigative staff.

Further changes to the rate structure may also be in the works as the ministry said it has directed the commissioner to consult with the industry on regulations and report back to the province in the fall.

