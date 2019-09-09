Port Moody mayor Robert Vagramov. (Black Press Media files)

Port Moody mayor accused of sex assault returns from voluntary absence

Rob Vagramov is charged in connection with an incident in Coquitlam in April 2015

The mayor of Port Moody has returned from a voluntary leave of absence following his being charged with sexual assault.

Rob Vagramov was charged in connection with an alleged incident in Coquitlam in April 2015 when he was a city councillor. He was elected mayor in October 2018.

When the news became public last March, Vagramov said he would take a leave of absence to focus on clearing his name, denying the allegation and adding he had passed a polygraph test and provided the results to the authorities.

On Monday, a statement posted on the City of Port Moody’s website said he has resumed his mayoral duties effective immediately. He also returns as chair of several committees and boards, save for the police board.

READ MORE: Vagramov explains why he asked homeless man to chug beer for sandwich

A special prosecutor was appointed in Vagramov’s case to avoid any real or perceived improper influence in the court proceedings.

His next court date is set for Sept. 12 in Port Coquitlam.

