Hundreds of people, many wearing poppies, gathered in White Rock on Nov. 11 to participate in the Remembrance Day ceremony. Poppy sales across White and South Surrey raised more than $125,000 this year. (File photo)

Poppy campaign raises $125,000 in South Surrey, White Rock

Funds benefit veterans and their families, poppy co-chair notes

More than $120,000 was raised on the Semiahmoo Peninsula through this year’s poppy campaign.

Officials with the White Rock and Crescent Beach legions confirmed the totals – $95,000 and “more than $30,000,” respectively – on Wednesday.

At the Crescent Beach legion, Branch 240, the funds raised were a 25 per cent jump over last year, when $24,000 was recorded.

“We did quite well,” campaign co-chair Percy Smith said.

Smith attributed the boost to volunteers putting in more hours; and, the extra weekend hours that cadet groups pitched in.

READ MORE: Legion volunteer a familiar face in South Surrey’s Ocean Park neighbourhood

As well, “people showed a little more interest in donating this year.”

Smith, who served in the Second World War, from 1942-46, says he spent 125 hours selling poppies during the campaign; sometimes, up to eight hours in a day.

It’s an impressive effort, considering his 96 years.

Legion volunteers numbered around 25, said Smith. The money collected “is well-spent,” he added, noting the Peace Arch zone as a whole collected more than $1 million this year.

“The money mostly goes for helping out veterans and their families,” Smith said.

Smith said elsewhere in Surrey, around $100,000 was raised by the Cloverdale legion and $60,000 was raised in Whalley.

READ MORE: Cloverdale Legion looks for volunteers

For White Rock, the $95,000 raised was a bit less than the $100,000 they’d hoped for, but on par with last year, the legion’s Gail Green told Peace Arch News.

And, “all that money helps our veterans,” she added.

Green said close to 100 volunteers pitched in to help with the Branch 8 campaign, with some logging hours every day.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Real or fake: Choosing the best Christmas tree for the planet
Next story
Surrey RCMP looking for missing 70-year-old man

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP looking for missing 70-year-old man

Police say Arpad “R.P.” Sator was last seen at 4 p.m. on Nov. 28 in the 15100-block of Highway 10

New trial for Surrey man, possessing stolen truck conviction overturned

Appeal court sheds light on Surrey judge’s error

Crime Stoppers looking for Surrey volunteers

Volunteers needed to help support anonymous tips program and other local crime prevention initiatives

VIDEO: A behind-the-scenes look at Surrey Christmas Bureau’s ‘pop-up Toys R Us’

The charity is calling for donations began distributing toys to families in need this week

VIDEO: Delta raptor rehab group rescues bald eagle from sewage treatment pond

Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society posted video of the rescue to its social media channels

Fashion Fridays: 5 ways to look festive – fast

Kim XO keeps you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media network

Real or fake: Choosing the best Christmas tree for the planet

Artificial tree has to be used for 20 years to have the impact of one live cut tree says Sierra Club

Naked, bloody man drowns on Vancouver Island; police watchdog notified

Port Alberni RCMP received a call about an unclothed man covered in blood

Ride hailing might be B.C.’s Christmas present, John Horgan says

Premier says it’s a bit early to talk about unionizing drivers

SAY WHAT? Readers divided on Penticton’s Santa being fired for personal pics

Decision by a Penticton mall to end a contract with a well-known Santa has ruffled readers’ feathers

B.C. forest industry aid on the way, Doug Donaldson says

Layoffs focus of B.C. legislature’s final day of 2019

Terrace man with neurological medical conditions burned in acid attack

RCMP looking for information on two suspected men

What’s happening: week of Nov. 28

Events and community listings for North Delta

Thieves target Victoria restaurants, take $900 in seafood, $400 in tips

Restaurant managers concerned about safety, security after thefts

Most Read