Police watchdog says transit officer didn’t pursue BMW involved in serious Surrey crash

Three vehicles were involved in a crash at King George Boulevard and 128th Street on May 6

Surrey RCMP is investigating after a serious three-vehicle crash at the intersection of King George Boulevard and 128th Street Thursday afternoon (May 6, 2021). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. says a Metro Vancouver Transit Police officer’s actions “were consistent with policy and good practice and did not contribute to the subsequent collision.”

On May 6, around 12:45 p.m., police responded to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of King George Boulevard and 128th Street.

Surrey RCMP Constable Sarbjit Sangha said the female driver from one vehicle was taken to hospital with “serious” injuries, while the driver of another vehicle was “shaken-up but not seriously injured.”

She said the driver of the third vehicle “fled from the scene of the collision, on foot.” He was later found at an area hospital.

Three days later, the IIO said it would be investigating the crash as a transit police officer attempted to pull over the driver of the BMW shortly before it was involved in the crash.

According to the police watchdog, just before 12:45, the officer in an unmarked black Ford Explorer attempted to pull over the BMW X5 driver on King George Boulevard near 132nd Street.

The IIO said the BMW driver “did not stop” and GPS data from the transit officer’s vehicle, as well as “independent video sources, corroborates that officers did not pursue the BMW but instead slowed down before turning at the first available intersection.”

Just down the hill, the BMW was involved in a crash with a black Hyundai Tucson and white Tesla sedan, said the IIO. It added the drivers of the BMW and the Hyundai were injured.

The investigation is now over.