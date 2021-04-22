The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO). B.C.’s IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of police, and investigates all officer-related incidents resulting in serious harm or death. (File Photo)

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO). B.C.’s IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of police, and investigates all officer-related incidents resulting in serious harm or death. (File Photo)

Police watchdog says Surrey officer ‘did not deliver a flying kick’ to man during traffic stop

Investigation from Aug. 29, 2020 incident now concluded

The Independent Investigations Office of BC says a Surrey RCMP officer is not to blame for a man’s broken leg and three broken ribs following a traffic stop last August.

IIO chief civilian director Ronald MacDonald released his findings Monday (April 19), stating “there is no reliable evidence” that the officer “did anything beyond lawful apprehension of an individual running away from police after a legitimate traffic stop, and no evidence that they used any unnecessary, excessive or unreasonable force.”

According to an information bulletin from the IIO on Sept. 16, 2020, Surrey RCMP said that around 12:35 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2020, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 14300-block of 72A Avenue when the driver, a man, pulled onto a residential driveway exited the vehicle and fled on foot across the property.”

The officers, the IIO notes, “also exited their vehicles and pursued, quickly catching up to the man,” adding after a “brief interaction,” the man was arrested and “found to have serious injuries.”

MacDonald said the investigation included statements from the man, an attending paramedic, CCTV footage and police radio recordings. However, the officer did not provide a statement.

In his findings, MacDonald said officers pulled over a Lexus after seeing the car “driving erratically” and the man told IIO investigators that his friend owned the car “but was too intoxicated to drive,” so the man drove the car despite not having a licence.

He told investigators that after pulling over “he took only about two steps” from the car “when an officer delivered a flying kick to the back of his calf, breaking his leg,” adding he was “then punched or kneed in the ribs while on the ground, and suffered broken ribs.”

Macdonald said the incident was captured by CCTV video, which shows the man pulling the Lexus into a private driveway and the police vehicle stopping along the sidewalk behind the car.

The driver can be seen exiting the Lexus and running away, “initially up the driveway,” MacDonald noted.

MacDonald said the two officers ran after the driver when he turns “around a parked vehicle on the driveway and runs back towards the street. He jumps over a flower bed onto the lawn, passing close beside a large flower pot and falls heavily to the ground.”

An attending paramedic, MacDonald said, noted the driver was “under the influence of drugs or alcohol of some sort.” A paramedic witness described the man as “agitated, confused and extremely uncooperative.”

In his findings, MacDonald said “it is fortunate in this case that the incident was largely captured on video,” which shows the man’s account does not match the “objective evidence.”

“It is clear the officer did not deliver a flying kick to the back of his calf causing his leg to break,” MacDonald said, adding the only “reasonable conclusion” is that the man “jumped over an obstacle, tripped and broke his leg.”


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

surrey rcmp

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Golden Ears park camping to be limited to those in local health region
Next story
It’s time to end ‘suffocating’ plastic pollution along B.C. shorelines, advocates urge

Just Posted

Film crews took over Hawthorne Square Dec. 14 to shoot scenes from the TV series Flash. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
UPDATE: Cloverdale ‘Flash’ episode airs

TV series ‘Flash’ transported 176th Street back to 1998

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Verdict to come down today in Surrey crash that killed Travis Selje

Accused testified she has no recollection of the crash and believes she had an epileptic seizure that caused the collision

A Morgan Creek resident has filed an official complaint against a blueberry farmer in the area. (Google image)
Morgan Creek couple files official noise complaint against blueberry farmer

Pair who recently moved to South Surrey say blasting fans keep them from sleeping

This map illustrates the number of active COVID-19 cases in Greater Vancouver from April 11 to 17, 2021. (BC Centre for Disease Control image)
Active COVID-19 cases in Delta down from previous high

241 cases April 11 to 17, second most since BC CDC began releasing weekly city-level data

White Rock-based entrepreneur and business consultant Likky Lavji says it’s important to discover our own blind spots, whether in business or in personal life. Contributed photo
Identifying blind spots crucial to success, writes White Rock author of Death by BS

Likky Lavji says advice in his self-help book applies to both business and personal life

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden smile as they say farewell following a virtual joint statement in Ottawa, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau pledges to cut emissions by 40% to 45% by 2030, short of U.S. goal

Trudeau announced target during a virtual climate summit convened by U.S. President Joe Biden

Dresses hang outside Nelson city hall as part of the REDress Project by Métis artist Jaime Black. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
B.C. red dresses symbolizing missing, murdered Indigenous women vandalized a 2nd time

Nelson’s REDress Project was vandalized along with an outdoor installation on Vancouver Island

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A nurse loads a syringe with a vaccine for injection at the Victoria Clipper Terminal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chuck Stoody
B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout not enough to bring back normal life by fall: report

Only 51% of the population will be protected under B.C.’s current rollout, SFU professors say more vaccinations are needed to achieve herd immunity

Letisha Reimer, 13, was killed Nov. 1, 2016 in a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary.
UPDATED: Second-degree murder conviction stands for Abbotsford school killer

Judge finds that Gabriel Klein is criminally responsible for death of Letisha Reimer

FILE – RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Very scary’: B.C. travel rules too vague, shouldn’t involve police, civil liberties group says

BCCLA said that speaking with communities could have avoided top-down approach

Ocean Legacy Foundation members conduct a shoreline pollution cleanup in Vancouver. (OLP)
It’s time to end ‘suffocating’ plastic pollution along B.C. shorelines, advocates urge

This Earth Day, Ocean Legacy Foundation is launching a free educational platform to educate the public about plastic pollution

A teacher-librarian in Nanaimo was fired in 2019 for checking out an age-inappropriate graphic novel to a student. The discipline agreement was published Wednesday, April 21. (News Bulletin file photo)
B.C. teacher-librarian fired for checking out too-graphic graphic novel to student

Teacher had been previously disciplined and suspended on two occasions

Former University of Victoria rowing coach Barney Williams is photographed in the stands during the Greater Victoria Invitational at CARSA Performance Gym at the University of Victoria in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, November 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Former B.C. university rowing coach ‘deeply sorry’ after complaints

Barney Williams says he’s been committed to ensuring no other member of the roster had a similar experience

Most Read