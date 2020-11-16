Police watchdog looks into injury complaint after Surrey RCMP arrest

Man was under arrest for assault, there was a struggle and he was taken into custody

The police watchdog, Surrey-based Independent Investigations Office of B.C., is looking into a Surrey RCMP arrest that led to a complaint of injury.

Surrey RCMP frontline officers responded to a 911 call at a residence in the 12700-block of 104 Avenue, just before 10 p.m. on Nov. 8, after a woman alleged she’d been assaulted by a man she know. As police were en-route, she reported the man had left the residence. Police found him in his vehicle nearby, told him he was under arrest for assault, there was a brief struggle and he was taken into custody.

The man complained of being injury once in custody, an IIO press release stated Monday.

He was taken to hospital, assessed and released back into police custody. He was released the next morning and “based on the medical information available at the time, his injuries did not meet the threshold for reporting to the IIO BC,” the IIO press release states.

But on Nov. 14, the Surrey RCMP learned he was complaining of injuries that “would meet the threshold for notification to the IIO BC,” which is now investigating to determine “whether police actions are linked to the man’s injuries.

As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police, the press release states.



