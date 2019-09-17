Police watchdog investigating after pedestrian struck and killed in Surrey

IIO investigating after male killed in crash shortly after being released from police custody

IIO BC is a civilian oversight agency that investigates incidents involving police officers that result in death or serious harm to determine whether or not an officer may have committed an offence. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C.’s police watchdog says it is investigating after a male was fatally struck by a vehicle in Surrey shortly after being released from police custody.

The deadly crash happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 14, at the intersection of 152nd Street and Highway 10.

The male, whose age has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) said in a release it has “commenced an investigation to determine what role, if any, officers’ actions or inaction may have played into the death of the male.”

RCMP are looking for witnesses to the fatal collision in Surrey as well as dash-cam video.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

READ ALSO: FOCUS ON Surrey’s IIO: Keeping the cops accountable

SEE MORE: Police watchdog investigating two officers after Langley teen’s suspected overdose

READ ALSO: B.C. watchdog investigating after man shot by police near Surrey’s 135A Street



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter