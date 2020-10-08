The 15900-block of Fraser Highway in Surrey. (Photo: Google Maps)

Police watchdog investigating after man allegedly shoots at cop then himself

Mounties were responding to a report of a robbery in progress in the 15900-block of Fraser Highway overnight

The Surrey-based police watchdog Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is on the case after a man was seriously injured by an allegedly self-inflicted gunshot wound in a confrontation with police who were responding to a report of a robbery in progress in the 15900-block of Fraser Highway overnight.

The IIO said Thursday that at 2:11 a.m. the RCMP responded to a call about a man with a knife attempting to rob people and when police pulled into a parking lot a man allegedly shot at the officer, who was still seated in his patrol car, before allegedly shooting himself.

He was taken to hospital. The Mountie was not physically injured.

The IIO is investigating what role if any the police’s actions played in the man’s injuries.

READ ALSO FOCUS ON SURREY’S IIO: Keeping the cops accountable


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
