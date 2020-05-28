Police stop Lower Mainland men with parachutes from jumping off Okanagan bridge

Princeton RCMP investigating a trespassing complaint arrived in time to stop two men intent on jumping off a bridge.
The men were spotted walking through the former Similco Mine property near Kennedy Lake Road on May 23 at about 4 p.m.
The men had parachutes in their backpacks, and indicated they were going to jump off a bridge on the property, according to Princeton RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes.
The men, from Port Coquitlam, who were both in their 30s, were directed to leave the area.
To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.
andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.