Police still looking for witnesses, video footage of fatal Surrey crash

Surrey RCMP is looking for anyone who witnessed a fatal crash in Newton in December.
On Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:21 p.m., police responded to a collision involving a pedestrian in the 8000-block of 144 Street, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Const. Sarbjit Sangha Thursday (Jan. 27).
Sangha said the victim, a 19-year-old woman, died at the scene.
At the time of the crash, police said the driver remained on scene.
Surrey RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team, with help from the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, is investigating the fatal crash.
If you were in the area on Dec. 16 and have information, dash-cam footage or CCTV footage, you are asked to contact Const. Greg Aylett at 604-599-0502.
