Police still looking for Jatinder ‘Michael’ Sandhu’s killer

Jatinder “Michael” Sandhu, 28, was shot in the head six years ago while sitting in a car parked in a Whalley driveway.
His killing remains unsolved.
Police believe Sandhu was an innocent victim.
A friend of his was shot in the arm as both sat in the car in the 14300-block of 90A Avenue in Whalley on Saturday, July 23, 2016, at 10:20 p.m.
Neither had a criminal record.
Police ask anyone with information that could help solve this crime to call the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team at 1-877-551-4448.
IHIT ANNIVERSARY APPEAL – Surrey
Six year anniversary of the homicide of Michael Sandhu. pic.twitter.com/xNFgwPw5HG
— IHIT (@HomicideTeam) August 8, 2022
