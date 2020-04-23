Th Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit seized a replica handgun and other items after they stopped three cyclists in Abbotsford on April 9. (CFSEU photo)

Police seize fake gun and hunting knife from 3 cyclists in Abbotsford

Trio stopped after committing infractions under the Motor Vehicle Act

Police confiscated a replica handgun, a hunting-style knife and drugs earlier this month after stopping three cyclists in Abbotsford.

Officers with the uniform gang enforcement team (UGET) from the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) made the seizure on April 9, but the information wasn’t released until today (April 23).

Sgt. Brenda Winpenny of CFSEU-BC said the officers were conducting regular patrols in Abbotsford on the evening of April 9 when they saw three men on bicycles committing a “number of infractions” under the Motor Vehicle Act.

The officers stopped the three men, and one of them indicated that he had a replica handgun, Winpenny said.

She said the item was seized by police, as were a five-inch hunting-style knife, a bandana and a small amount of drugs believed to be methamphetamine.

Winpenny said the incident serves as a reminder that even routine and low-risk interactions “have the potential to escalate quickly.”

“Modern replica handguns appear very real and police must treat them as firearms until confirmed otherwise,” she said.

“Taking an extreme-likeness replica handgun, along with other potential crime-related items, off our streets may have prevented a serious incident from happening.”

crime

