Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaign founder Ivan Scott (left) speaks to Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum in South Surrey Saturday Sept. 4. (@captainramona Twitter photo)

Police seeking witnesses after Surrey mayor alleges he was ‘run over by a vehicle’

Meantime, the Keep RCMP in Surrey founder denies the claim

RCMP is looking for witnesses after Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum alleges he was “run over by a vehicle” at a Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaign over the weekend.

Surrey RCMP Sgt. Sam Sanghera said police are looking for information, dash-cam footage or witnesses to the altercation involving McCallum and a grey Ford Mustang at a KTRIS gathering at the Save-On-Foods, located at 3033 152 St., on Saturday (Sept. 4) around 12:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

McCallum alleges he was “run over by a vehicle” after speaking to a group of residents who were collecting signatures for the KTRIS campaign.

McCallum told Black Press Media he was OK.

“I was verbally assaulted and then run over by a vehicle while out grocery shopping yesterday,” the mayor said in a statement issued Sunday (Sept. 5). “It is now under police investigation and I am doing okay.”

But the KTRIS founder Ivan Scott, who said he didn’t witness the alleged incident, says the mayor’s claim is “absolute rubbish.”

— With files from Aaron Hinks

