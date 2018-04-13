Police seek information on fatal 2017 crash in Abbotsford

Police say first responders saw on-lookers recording video at scene of deadly crash

Abbotsford Police are renewing a call for information about a fatal crash last September.

On Sept. 15, a 33-year-old man was killed the Chevrolet Cavalier he was driving south on Whatcom Road collided head-on with a Dodge Charger being driven the opposite direction. The 21-year-old driver of the Dodge sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the collision.

Police issued another plea for information this week. They say first responders recalled seeing bystanders recording the collision site. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or may have knowledge or video pertaining to it, is asked to call police at 604-859-5225, text 222973 (abbypd), or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

B.C. mom backs MP's calls for criminal probe of opioid manufacturers
Delta School District sees no staff cuts in proposed 2018/2019 budget

