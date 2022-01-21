Police searching for witnesses, video after indecent act in North Delta

Delta police are looking for witnesses after receiving a report of a man committing an indecent act in North Delta Friday morning.

According to a DPD release, police were notified after a youth saw man who appeared to be masturbating on a path north of Burnsview Secondary School, near the end of 77th Avenue, at around 9 a.m. on Jan. 21.

The youth promptly reported the incident and police responded quickly, but were not able to locate the suspect.

The man is described as a six-foot-tall South Asian male, 20 to 30 years old, with broad shoulders. He was wearing a sky blue toque with a gray zip-up hoodie, black windbreaker and blue jeans at the time of the incident.

“Anyone who may have been walking or cycling in the area, between about 8:45-9:15 am, who may have seen the suspect is asked to contact police on the non-emergency line at 604-946-4411,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release.

“Additionally, those in the area with dash cam or home security cameras, who haven’t yet spoken to police, are asked to check [their] footage for anyone matching this description.”

Noting the investigation is in its early stages, police say it’s too soon to determine if this incident is linked to other indecent acts that have occurred in North Delta in recent years.

Police also ask that anyone who witnesses an incident like this, or any other crime in progress, call 911 right away so officers can quickly respond.



