Rescuers in Metro Vancouver waters spent their Sunday helping out two boats that had collided in Indian Arm.

According to the North Vancouver Marine Search and Rescue Station, they helped the Coast Guard and Vancouver Police Marine Unit after two boats collided near Twin Islands in Indian Arm.

Officials said that only minor injuries were reported.

