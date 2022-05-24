A Sidney/North Saanich RCMP police vehicle parked in front of the terminal building at Victoria International Airport. Police are clearing out passengers from the building and informing others that upcoming flights are cancelled at the present time. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

UPDATE: Threat closes Victoria International Airport

Travellers asked not to come to the airport for several hours

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP is responding to a threat at the Victoria International Airport.

Travellers are being asked not to go to the airport and commercial flights have been cancelled.

In a statement, RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau said there is no public safety concern but people are being asked to avoid the airport for the next several hours. He did not disclose the nature of the threat.

The Victoria Airport Authority (VAA) is advising travellers to check with carriers on their flight status as commercial flights are closed. The VAA said it cannot provide further comment at this time.

Several flights to and from YYJ have been delayed or diverted. Passengers at the airport were told no flights will be departing or landing for at least two to three hours.

BC Ferries is reporting some availability on its evening sailings departing Swartz Bay, as passengers scramble to make connecting flights.

RCMP said more information will be released when it becomes available.

More to come.

 

