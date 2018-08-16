Police responding to ‘unfolding’ incident in Maple Ridge suburb

There has been a large RCMP presence including at least one helicopter in the Albion area of Maple Ridge on Thursday afternoon, in response to what police are calling “an unfolding police event.”

Ridge Meadows RCMP Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk said only that police are responding to a call for service.

According to members of the Facebook group Albion Neighbours, a helicopter was circling a residence in the area of 103 A Avenue, near Slatford Street. Another wrote there were as many as a dozen police vehicles. There was also a police dog team on site.

An area resident reported that officers had guns drawn, were carrying long guns, and witnessed people in handcuffs being taken from the house.

A neighbour who lives near a residence at the south end of Slatford Street said he saw as many as 16 police vehicles at the property at approximately 2:30 p.m. They were parked up on the lawn, and police had a spike belt deployed in the long driveway to the house.

The SPCA also attended the scene.

Neighbours said there have been recent police visits to the property.

The property has been barricaded with police tape.

• More details to follow.