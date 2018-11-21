Police renew call to ID suspect who pushed Surrey man into traffic near PNE

VPD haven’t received enough tips in the months since

Police are renewing their call for help identifying a suspect after a Surrey man was pushed into traffic near the PNE in July.

Two men were leaving a concert at the PNE Amphitheatre in Vancouver at around 10:30 p.m. on July 15, when they noticed a woman who seemed to be intoxicated.

The duo briefly paused to check on her, then continued walking when she told them she was fine.

The pair would later tell police they were then confronted by an “agitated” man who pushed one of them into the road, where he was struck and run over by a white SUV.

The driver pulled over and waited for police as bystanders tried, but failed, to detain both the agitated man and his female friend.

“Vancouver police are asking for additional witnesses to this serious assault from July 15 to come forward,” police posted to social media on Wednesday.

“If you have any info about the suspect, his female friend, or witnessed the incident, pls call detectives at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.”

The agitated man is described as white, 6’ to 6’2”, in his mid-20s with a heavy athletic build, short dark hair, and dark stubble. He was wearing a black crew neck T-shirt and dark shorts.

The woman is described as Asian, 20-25 years old, 5’2” to 5’4”, with a slim build. She had medium-length black hair and was wearing either a white tank top or sundress.

A composite sketch of a suspect in an alleged mid-July PNE assault. (Vancouver Police handout)

