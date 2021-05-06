(Delta Police Department photo)

(Delta Police Department photo)

Police remind residents to lock doors and windows after series of Ladner break-and-enters

Warning issued after trio of incidents on Ferry Road and Frigate in the early hours of May 6

Police in Delta are reminding residents to lock their doors and secure their windows after a pair of break-and-enters and a third attempted break-and-enter in Ladner this morning.

According a DPD press release, police received a report around 5 a.m. on May 6 from a resident on Frigate Road of a suspicious person rummaging through vehicles parked in a neighbour’s driveway. Police attended right away and alerted the residents while other officers began searching for a suspect.

After speaking with the residents about the break-in to their vehicles, both they and police realized that someone had apparently entered the home earlier that morning through a main floor window while the residents were asleep. The residents noted several items were missing.

Then, around 5:30 a.m., police received a 911 call about a break-and-enter in progress on Ferry Road. Police arrived on scene immediately, as they were already in the area looking for a suspect from the earlier break-in.

In this instance a resident was actually woken up and realized that an intruder was in their home. The resident yelled at the intruder, scaring him and causing him to flee the home.

Nothing appeared to have been stolen, as the suspect was interrupted. It is believed that the resident may have accidentally left a door unlocked.

“It would have been rather shocking for the residents in both these situations, particularly for the individual who actually confronted the suspect,” Insp. Ciaran Feenan, head of patrol services for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release. “It’s definitely a violation to realize that your home has been broken into, particularly when you are there during the break-in.”

Feenan noted this type of crime — where someone breaks in while a home is occupied — is relatively uncommon in Delta.

“Unfortunately, although we had a significant police response to the area, we weren’t able to locate the suspect,” Feenan said, adding the suspect description in both instances is similar and that the investigation is well underway.

Police also received a report of damage to a window screen at a third residence. In this instance there was no entry made to the home.

“We want to take the opportunity to remind residents that, as the weather warms up, to please remember to double check that doors are locked and windows shut before going to sleep or leaving the home,” Feenan said.

At the same time, residents are encouraged to remove valuables from their vehicles and lock car doors.

Residents in the area are encouraged to check CCTV to see if video footage shows anyone in the area in the early morning on Thursday, May 6. If they note anything suspicious, they are asked to report it to police by calling 604-946-4411.

Residents can also register their CCTV with police so that investigators have a record of cameras that may be active in the area.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaLadnerPolice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rescue attempt costs man his boat off Pacific Rim National Park Reserve
Next story
B.C. reports 1st vaccine-induced blood clot; 684 new COVID cases Thursday

Just Posted

Motorists breaking travel rules can be fined $230 for failing to follow instructions or $575 if the reason for travel violates the essential travel health order, at this Highway 3 check area near Manning Park. Photo RCMP
RCMP begin stoping drivers on BC highways – check point at Manning Park

Four check points are set up Thursday May 6 around the province

John Paul Fraser, executive director of the BC Salmon Farmers Association. (Screen shot)
Salmon farmers warn Surrey jobs on line as feds end Discovery Islands operations

344 full-time jobs at risk in Surrey and 1,189 B.C.-wide

Serena Deol, Jaspreet Deol, Madison Sweeney and Tanveer Pannu (pictured clockwise from top left) are Surrey United soccer players recruited to the University of Fraser Valley. (submitted photos)
Surrey United soccer quartet sign to play for UFV Cascades

Three of the university’s recruits are Panorama Ridge Secondary students

Dr. Bonnie Henry B.C.'s provincial health officer, updates the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
Province ‘ramping up’ COVID-19 vaccination effort in hard-hit Surrey

‘Door-to-door’ registration program in the works, says Dr. Bonnie Henry

Lots at the South Surrey Recreation Centre are reserved for people arriving to attend the COVID-19 vaccination clinic. (Tracy Holmes photo)
Surrey records highest monthly increase in COVID-19 cases

Meantime, the city sees first decrease in weekly cases since February

Protesters attempt to stop clear-cutting of old-growth trees in Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew. (Will O’Connell photo)
VIDEO: Workers, activists clash at site of Vancouver Island logging operation

Forest license holders asking for independent investigation into incident

Starting Tuesday, May 11, B.C. adults born in 1981 and earlier will be able to register for a vaccine dose. (Haley Ritchie/Black Press Media)
BC adults 40+ eligible to book COVID-19 vaccinations next week

Starting Tuesday, people born in 1981 and earlier will be able to schedule their inoculation against the virus

Parks Canada and Tla-o-qui-aht Tribal Parks dig the washed up Princess M out from sand along the south shore of the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve. (Nora O’Malley photo)
Rescue attempt costs man his boat off Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

Coast Guard response questioned after volunteer responder’s speedboat capsizes in heavy swells

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Al Kowalko shows off the province’s first electric school bus, running kids to three elementary and two secondary schools on the West Shore. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
B.C.’s first electric school bus making the rounds in Victoria suburbs

No emissions, no fuel costs and less maintenance will offset the $750K upfront expense

The Aquilini Investment Group has agreed to a proposed contract of five years to run the Abbotsford Centre. (File photo)
Proposal to run Abbotsford Centre offered to Canucks ownership group

Planned five-year contract to cost city $750K annually, starting Jan. 1, 2022

Road sign on Highway 1 west of Hope warns drivers of COVID-19 essential travel road checks on the highways into the B.C. Interior. (Jessica Peters/Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. residents want travel checks at Alberta border, MLA says

Police road checks in place at highways out of Vancouver area

Victoria police say the photo they circulated of an alleged cat thief was actually a woman taking her own cat to the vet. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Photo of suspected cat thief released by Victoria police actually just woman with her pet

Police learned the she didn’t steal Penelope the cat, and was actually taking her cat to the vet

(StudentAid BC)
B.C. says student loan websites back up after hack with no private data leaked

Hack happened late Sunday night

Most Read