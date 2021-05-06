Police remind residents to lock doors and windows after series of Ladner break-and-enters

Warning issued after trio of incidents on Ferry Road and Frigate in the early hours of May 6

Police in Delta are reminding residents to lock their doors and secure their windows after a pair of break-and-enters and a third attempted break-and-enter in Ladner this morning.

According a DPD press release, police received a report around 5 a.m. on May 6 from a resident on Frigate Road of a suspicious person rummaging through vehicles parked in a neighbour’s driveway. Police attended right away and alerted the residents while other officers began searching for a suspect.

After speaking with the residents about the break-in to their vehicles, both they and police realized that someone had apparently entered the home earlier that morning through a main floor window while the residents were asleep. The residents noted several items were missing.

Then, around 5:30 a.m., police received a 911 call about a break-and-enter in progress on Ferry Road. Police arrived on scene immediately, as they were already in the area looking for a suspect from the earlier break-in.

In this instance a resident was actually woken up and realized that an intruder was in their home. The resident yelled at the intruder, scaring him and causing him to flee the home.

Nothing appeared to have been stolen, as the suspect was interrupted. It is believed that the resident may have accidentally left a door unlocked.

“It would have been rather shocking for the residents in both these situations, particularly for the individual who actually confronted the suspect,” Insp. Ciaran Feenan, head of patrol services for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release. “It’s definitely a violation to realize that your home has been broken into, particularly when you are there during the break-in.”

Feenan noted this type of crime — where someone breaks in while a home is occupied — is relatively uncommon in Delta.

“Unfortunately, although we had a significant police response to the area, we weren’t able to locate the suspect,” Feenan said, adding the suspect description in both instances is similar and that the investigation is well underway.

Police also received a report of damage to a window screen at a third residence. In this instance there was no entry made to the home.

“We want to take the opportunity to remind residents that, as the weather warms up, to please remember to double check that doors are locked and windows shut before going to sleep or leaving the home,” Feenan said.

At the same time, residents are encouraged to remove valuables from their vehicles and lock car doors.

Residents in the area are encouraged to check CCTV to see if video footage shows anyone in the area in the early morning on Thursday, May 6. If they note anything suspicious, they are asked to report it to police by calling 604-946-4411.

Residents can also register their CCTV with police so that investigators have a record of cameras that may be active in the area.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

