Police looking into VPD-involved collision that sent 3 to hospital

The independent police watchdog has been notified

Vancouver police say they’re investigating after a multi-vehicle crash involving an unmarked VPD cruiser sent three people to hospital Sunday morning.

According to police, a white police SUV was driving west on East Broadway when a blue Suzuki hit it at Renfrew Street. Police say that the Suzuki then collided with a Ford Escape that was waiting to go south on Renfrew at the light.

READ MORE: Police investigate after woman stabbed in Vancouver

Both civillian drivers and the officer were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the Independent Investigation Office has been notified.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police investigate after woman stabbed in Vancouver

Just Posted

Murdered hockey coach honoured by Cloverdale association in three ways

Paul Bennett, a nurse who worked in White Rock, was shot to death in driveway of his home last June

Johnston Road paving delayed due to pipeline explosion near Prince George

City of White Rock said road will remain closed until at least Monday evening

Electoral referendum explained to Probus

Semiahmoo Peninsula club educates itself on the upcoming referendum

South Surrey woman making strides for rare form of cancer

Kundan Uppal-Dubinsky to participate in this year’s multiple myeloma march

Surrey RCMP stop vehicle with firearm inside in Cloverdale

Police say the incident is still under investigation

VIDEO: RCMP say defensive driving averted head-on collision on Highway 1

Quick acting by one driver likely saved many lives say RCMP

Police looking into VPD-involved collision that sent 3 to hospital

The independent police watchdog has been notified

Police investigate after woman stabbed in Vancouver

Report came in about a ‘disturbance’ in the Killarney neighbourhood

GUEST COLUMN: A better way to manage B.C.’s public construction

Claire Trevena responds to Andrew Wilkinson on NDP union policy

B.C. brewery creates bread beer from food waste

The brew aims to raise food waste awareness and provide funds for the food bank

Dad files Charter challenge after B.C. bans kids from taking transit unsupervised

Adrian Crook is taking his fight to B.C. Supreme Court

B.C. VIEWS: Cast your municipal vote for sanity on homelessness

Thousands on waiting list while anti-capitalist bullies get priority

Secret supper clubs test appetite for cannabis-infused food ahead of legalization

Chefs are eagerly awaiting pot edibles to become legal in Canada

Police investigate alleged arson at Toronto hotel housing asylum seekers

Police believe the fire was started intentionally, but they have not spelled out a possible motive

Most Read