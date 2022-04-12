Police looking for suspect after elderly pedestrian hurt in Surrey hit-and-run

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect, who was driving a silver Chevrolet Cruz, in a hit-and-run in Newton on March 31. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP say 76-year-old hit in the 12400-block of 76 Avenue on March 31

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a hit-and-run in Newton on March 31.

Just after 7 p.m. that day, police responded to a report of an elderly pedestrian hit by a vehicle in the 12400-block of 76 Avenue, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Const. Gurvinder Ghag Tuesday (April 12).

Police say the 76-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries and is now recovering at home.”

Ghag said frontline officers obtained video of the suspect vehicle, a silver Chevrolet Cruz, travelling westbound on 76 Avenue toward 124 Street “and colliding with a pedestrian crossing the street.”

The driver, Ghag said, “stayed in their vehicle, then drove around the pedestrian they just struck, quickly fleeing the scene of the collision.”

Ghag added police are “thankful that caring members of our community” helped the victim “who was left lying in the roadway.”

“It is a small miracle that the injuries sustained were not more serious given the impact of the collision.”

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with more information, including dash-cam footage around the area of 124 Street and 76 Avenue, to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

