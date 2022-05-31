Police looking for missing North Delta man

Abdi Hirsi, 32, was reported missing on May 25, and last seen leaving his home on May 4

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing North Delta man.

Abdi Hirsi, 32, was reported missing on Wednesday, May 25, though he was last seen leaving his residence by a family member on Wednesday, May 4.

Hirsi is described as a Black male, 6’ 1” tall, with a medium build and black hair. He is believed to be wearing black pants and a black jacket and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with any information about where Hirsi may be, or who think they may have seen him since the time he went missing, is asked to call the Delta Police Department’s major crime section at 604-946-4411.



