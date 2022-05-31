Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 32-year-old Abdi Hirsi, who was reported missing on May 25 and last seen leaving his home on May 4. (Delta Police Department photos)

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 32-year-old Abdi Hirsi, who was reported missing on May 25 and last seen leaving his home on May 4. (Delta Police Department photos)

Police looking for missing North Delta man

Abdi Hirsi, 32, was reported missing on May 25, and last seen leaving his home on May 4

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing North Delta man.

Abdi Hirsi, 32, was reported missing on Wednesday, May 25, though he was last seen leaving his residence by a family member on Wednesday, May 4.

Hirsi is described as a Black male, 6’ 1” tall, with a medium build and black hair. He is believed to be wearing black pants and a black jacket and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with any information about where Hirsi may be, or who think they may have seen him since the time he went missing, is asked to call the Delta Police Department’s major crime section at 604-946-4411.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Deltamissing personNorth DeltaPolice

Previous story
Still no SkyTrain service between Surrey, New Westminster after train ‘partially dislodged’
Next story
Dog discovered near Kelowna with gunshot wounds expected to make full recovery

Just Posted

Dean Anderson holds up a sign before a march on the first National Day of Action to draw attention to the opioid overdose epidemic, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on February 21, 2017. Beginning Jan. 31 2023, adults in B.C. will be allowed to carry up to 2.5 grams of drugs for personal use, Health Canada announced May 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BREAKING: B.C. gets approval for legal possession of small amounts of street drugs as deaths soar

teaser photo only
Panorama Ridge boys win B.C. high school ball hockey crown at tourney in Surrey

Surrey city hall. (File photo)
Surrey council meeting adjourned to Wednesday night amid calls for mayor to step down

Artwork by Métis artist Jean Paul Langlois for Brenda Knights and Jason Bothe’s skateboard brand, Bentwood Skateboards. (Contributed photo)
South Surrey couple commissions Indigenous art for skateboards