Police looking for missing North Delta man with dementia

88-year-old Jarnail Sanghera went missing near Nordel Way and 116th Street around 11 a.m. on May 15

88-year-old Jarnail Sanghera went missing near Nordel Way and 116th Street around 11 a.m. on May 15, 2020. (Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police are asking for the public’s help in locating 88-year-old Jarnail Sanghera.

Sanghera, who has not been seen since 11 a.m. on Friday, May 15, went missing from the family home near Nordel Way and 116th Street in North Delta.

Sanghera is described as a South Asian male with a slim build, 5’8” tall and last seen wearing a light blue turban, a plaid shirt, black vest and khaki pants. Additionally, police say he suffers from dementia and speaks only Punjabi.

Sanghera also has a faded black Ek Onkar symbol tattooed on the top of one of his hands.

“Mr. Sanghera’s family is very concerned about his well-being,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release. “He is a frequent user of transit, but unfortunately our officers’ initial searches have not yielded any results. His family believes he may be travelling towards the temple at 140th Street and 84th Avenue in Surrey, but he has not yet been there today.”

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Sanghera or have information on his whereabouts is asked to call 604-946-4411.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
DeltaNorth DeltaPolice

