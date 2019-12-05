Adam Summers, 30, has been missing since about 6:45 pm, Dec. 4, according to Delta Police Department. (Photo: Delta Police Department)

Police looking for ‘high risk’ missing man last seen at Surrey Memorial Hospital

Delta Police spokeswoman Cris Leykauf says Adam Summers is deemed a high risk due to medical reasons

Delta Police have issued an alert about a “high risk missing person” from Delta who was last seen at Surrey Memorial Hospital Thursday evening.

Police hope the public can help find Adam Summers, 30, was last seen around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 4 at the hospital, near 96th Avenue and King George Boulevard.

Summers is described as five feet nine inches tall, 155 pounds, with dark brown hair, brown eyes and a short beard.

“He was last seen wearing a grey, white and black poncho style hoodie, a black ball cap, blue jeans and black shoes,” says Cris Leykauf, spokeswoman for Delta police.

“Police and his family are very concerned about his well-being and urgently wish to find Adam,” says Leykauf. “He may be making his way to Ladner. Please call police right away if you have any information about where Adam may be found.”

Leykauf told the Now-Leader Summers has been deemed a “high risk” missing person due to medical reasons.

Police and family are concerned for is well-being.


