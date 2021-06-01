Police look for teen last seen on May 29 in Surrey

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager, last seen on May 29. Honey Larochelle, 17, was last seen around 9 a.m. at her home in the 6400-block of 121st Street. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager, last seen on May 29.

Honey Larochelle, 17, was last seen around 9 a.m. at her home in the 6400-block of 121st Street, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Constable Sarbjit Sangha on Tuesday (June 1).

Sangha said Honey hasn’t been seen or heard from since, “despite police and families attempts to locate her.”

Police describe Honey as Indigenous, five-foot-seven, about 130 lbs, with light-brown shoulder-length hair. She has a small piercing below her lower lip.

Honey, according to police, was last seen wearing a black sweater, jeans and black/white shoes.

Sangha added police are also urging Honey to call her family or police “to confirm her wellbeing.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If you wish to make an anonymous report please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.



