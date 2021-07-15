Police look for 13-year-old last seen in Surrey

Surrey RCMP say Dakota Skidmore left a house in the 10900-block of 131A Street on July 13

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find missing 13-year-old Dakota Skidmore, who was last seen on July 13. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a teen who was last seen on July 13.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Vanessa Munn said police received a report that Dakota Skidmore, 13, left a house in the 10900-block of 131A Street around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Munn said police and family are concerned for Dakota’s wellbeing.

She is described as Caucasian, five-foot-two, with a slim build and dark hair and brown eyes. Dakota was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a red design and grey/red checkered boxer shorts.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.


