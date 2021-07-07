Police investigating alleged assault in North Delta park

One man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the July 6 incident; three others fled the scene

Police are investigating an alleged assault in a North Delta park Tuesday night.

In a press release, Delta police said they received a complaint just before 9 pm on July 6 about an incident involving four men in a park on 81A Avenue.

The complainant told police one man approached a group of three men who were apparently smashing bottles in the park. The man received non-life-threatening injuries in the ensuing altercation, before the other three men fled the scene.

Emergency Health Services attended to treat the injured man, and police conducted extensive patrols in the area but did not locate the three men.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say they are aware that photos of the three males have been shared on social media.

“We’d like to assure the public that this matter is under investigation,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release. “Anyone who knows the identity of these males, or who may have witnessed the incident or events leading up to it, is asked to call 604-946-4411 and quote file 21-15496.”



