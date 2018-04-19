Police investigating after Vancouver churchgoers locked inside during mass

Congregation at Standard Holiness Church found door secured from outside after hearing noises

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a concerning incident at a Vancouver church.

. @VancouverPD say they are looking for witnessed after concerning incident at Standard Holiness Church where ppl "secured" front doors of church during mass on April 5 @ 7p.m. Motive not known, people got out safe through side door. pic.twitter.com/s99iPrxsKL — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) April 19, 2018

People was attending mass at the Standard Holiness Church around 7 p.m. on April 5 when they heard noises outside the front door.

“The congregation tried to open the front door, but realized it had been secured from the outside,” Sgt. Jason Robillard said.

Attendees were able to get out through the side doors.

“It was quite concerning for them and for us, and not knowing what the motive is and the circumstances, we’re asking the public with any information to please call us,” Robillard said.

Police said witnesses can call 604-717-0510 or Crime Stoppers.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

