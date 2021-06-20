Police investigating after shots fired in Newton

Surrey RCMP are investigating after shots were fired at a white Jeep Saturday evening in Newton. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Police are investigating after shots were fired between two vehicles in Newton Saturday evening.

Surrey RCMP said the occupants of a silver SUV shot at the occupants of a white Jeep at approximately 8:40 p.m. on the 7300-block of 128 Street.

“Both vehicles sped away and the Jeep crashed near the intersection of 128 Street and 76 Avenue,” Surrey RCMP said in a news release. “Upon arrival and further investigation, the occupants of the Jeep were located uninjured.”

Police said the motive of the shooting is still under investigation.

“Based on the initial investigation it is believed that the shooting is targeted.”

Investigators are to be in the Newton area over the weekend conducting further follow up and canvassing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca

