Police investigating after shooting in Cloverdale

Police say gunfire in Clayton Heights appears to be an ‘isolated incident’

The Surrey RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit is investigating at a house on the 7300-block of 192 Street in Clayton after a shooting Nov. 16. Police say the incident appears to be isolated. (Image via Google Maps)

Surrey Mounties are investigating after a shooting in Cloverdale Nov. 16.

According to a press release, the Mounties’ Serious Crimes Unit has been investigating at a residence in Clayton Heights since late Monday evening.

The RCMP say the shooting happened inside a house on the 7300 block of 192nd Street.

“Shortly before 7 p.m., a Surrey man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound attended a hospital outside of Surrey for assistance,” Cpl. Joanie Sidhu, Media Relations Officer said.

SEE ALSO: Two men charged 13 months after shooting death at Surrey gas station

“After determining a nexus to a residence in Surrey, the Surrey RCMP was called to investigate.”

Sidhu noted the RCMP think it’s an isolated incident “with no on-going risk to public safety.”

The Mounties also say they don’t believe the shooting is gang-related.

Sidhu added the Serious Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation and is still at the house on 192nd.

Sidhu asked that anyone with information about the shooting contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter