Police investigate after shots fired in South Surrey

No injuries or arrests in late-night incident near 10 Avenue and 164 Street

Surrey RCMP are investigating following a shots-fired incident in South Surrey’s South Meridian neighbourhood Wednesday.

Police responded to a house near 10 Avenue and 164 Street just after 10 p.m. following “more than one” report of gunfire, Const. Elenore Sturko confirmed Friday.

“Members attended and confirmed that they found evidence consistent with shots being fired,” Sturko said.

Neighbours commenting on Facebook describe hearing “what sounded like 5 gunshots fired very closely together.”

Sturko said police found no one inside the home, and no arrests were made.

“They attended a residence, found evidence of shots being fired, entered the residence to make sure everyone inside that residence was safe, actually located no person.”

Police executed a search warrant on the home and have canvassed the neighbourhood for witnesses.

Sturko said there is “no information that would suggest an ongoing threat to people in the area.”

Anyone with information that could further the investigation who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact the detachment at 604-599-0502.