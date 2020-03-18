Surrey RCMP are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly offered a 12-year-old girl a ride in South Surrey on March 4. (Surrey RCMP composite)

Police investigate after 12-year-old girl offered a ride in South Surrey

Surrey RCMP release composite sketch, ask for the public’s help

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to identify a man involved in a suspicious circumstance two weeks ago in the South Surrey area.

In a news release issued Wednesday (March 18), police say they responded to the 13300-block of 18A Avenue on March 4.

“Shortly before 5:00 pm, a 12-year-old girl was approached by a man in blue ‘work’ van as she walked down 18A Avenue. The man asked the girl if she needed a ride. The girl ran away and reported the incident,” the release states.

Investigators have released a composite sketch of the alleged driver involved. He is described as a 40-year-old Caucasian man, with a short brown full beard and brown hair.

The vehicle in question is described as a blue older-model work van, with dark blue at the top and gradient shades of lighter blue towards the bottom, with tinted windows and two bumper stickers on the rear window. One sticker is described as a black-and-white circular sticker with a skull in the center, and the other, a hand making the ‘sign of the horns’ or ‘rock-and-roll’ gesture.

The vehicle also had a yellow tree-shaped air freshener and a round ‘peace’ symbol hanging from the rear-view mirror, according to the release.

“Surrey RCMP takes all reports of this nature seriously and work closely with youth and their families to ensure their safety,” Const. Richard Wright said in the release.

“We would like to identify this man and speak with him regarding the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-33972.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mounties looking for man involved in ‘confrontation’ with boy, 9, in Coquitlam park
Next story
Here’s how to talk to your kids about COVID-19

Just Posted

Surrey councillor under fire for naturopathic COVID-19 offers

College of Naturopathic Physicians warns against ‘potentially harmful’ claims

Police investigate after 12-year-old girl offered a ride in South Surrey

Surrey RCMP release composite sketch, ask for the public’s help

Surrey Mounties report “recent surge” in muggings related to buy-and-sell app LetGo

The detachment’s robbery unit says the two most recent robberies happened on March 14 and 15

Surrey gardeners to gather for spring equinox ritual ‘in adapted form’

‘We will still grow things here, that will not change’ says member of PLOT Sharing Garden in Newton

Live updates: COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MARCH 18: Canada/U.S. to shut down border, new $82 billion funding package announced

Daughter of man at B.C. care home hit by COVID-19 says loneliness is a big issue

Lynn Valley Care Centre has seen six of B.C.’s seven coronavirus-related deaths

Trudeau promises $82B in economic supports in COVID-19 fight

The money will come through a combination of direct supports for workers and businesses and tax deferrals

Mounties looking for man involved in ‘confrontation’ with boy, 9, in Coquitlam park

Police are urging man or any witnesses to come forward

Harbour Air cancels all Seattle flights amid COVID-19

In a response to travel restrictions Seattle flights will be cancelled until April 30

Meridian Meats across the Lower Mainland opens its doors to those who feel most at risk for COVID-19

For one hour three days a week, those who feel most at risk can shop without throngs of people

Canada Post not stopping amid COVID-19, but changes made to package delivery

Signatures no longer requested for any at-door deliveries to eliminate need for scanners

Business survey could help mitigate impacts of COVID-19 across B.C.

Deadline is March 18 at 6 p.m. for business owners to share feedback with the government and more

COVID-19: Skip doc, see pharmacist for renewals

B.C. pharmacists authorized to issue prescription renewals and emergency refills

Here’s how to talk to your kids about COVID-19

B.C. child psychologist gives advice on speaking to children about ongoing health emergency

Most Read