Police investigate after 12-year-old girl offered a ride in South Surrey

Surrey RCMP release composite sketch, ask for the public’s help

Surrey RCMP are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly offered a 12-year-old girl a ride in South Surrey on March 4. (Surrey RCMP composite)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to identify a man involved in a suspicious circumstance two weeks ago in the South Surrey area.

In a news release issued Wednesday (March 18), police say they responded to the 13300-block of 18A Avenue on March 4.

“Shortly before 5:00 pm, a 12-year-old girl was approached by a man in blue ‘work’ van as she walked down 18A Avenue. The man asked the girl if she needed a ride. The girl ran away and reported the incident,” the release states.

Investigators have released a composite sketch of the alleged driver involved. He is described as a 40-year-old Caucasian man, with a short brown full beard and brown hair.

The vehicle in question is described as a blue older-model work van, with dark blue at the top and gradient shades of lighter blue towards the bottom, with tinted windows and two bumper stickers on the rear window. One sticker is described as a black-and-white circular sticker with a skull in the center, and the other, a hand making the ‘sign of the horns’ or ‘rock-and-roll’ gesture.

The vehicle also had a yellow tree-shaped air freshener and a round ‘peace’ symbol hanging from the rear-view mirror, according to the release.

“Surrey RCMP takes all reports of this nature seriously and work closely with youth and their families to ensure their safety,” Const. Richard Wright said in the release.

“We would like to identify this man and speak with him regarding the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-33972.



tholmes@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPSurrey