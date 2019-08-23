Police hope to speak with witnesses from fatal 2017 stabbing in Surrey

Wally Rogers was stabbed outside his home near 88th Avenue and 144th Street on July 8, 2017

Colin, a friend of Wally Rogers who was fatally stabbed in 2017, made a public appeal with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Thursday (Aug. 22) for more information about Roger’s death. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Police and a friend of a man in his 60s, who was fatally stabbed outside his home in 2017, are asking for the public’s help to find out more information about the man’s death.

Walter Rogers, known as Wally to his friends, was stabbed outside his home near 88th Avenue and 144th Street on July 8, 2017 just after 2 a.m. He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

READ ALSO: One man is dead after targeted stabbing in Surrey, July 8, 2017

Sergeant Frank Jang with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, said investigators found out there was “an altercation” between Rogers’ wife and “an unknown person outside his residence” before the stabbing.

“Wally came to the aid of his wife and was stabbed in the midst of the struggle,” Jang said.

The suspects, Jang said, left the area in the victim’s green Dodge Caravan, travelling with a silver sedan. He said the Caravan was later recovered by police.

In addition, two men were also identified as persons of interest who might have “vital” information about those responsible for Rogers’ death.

The first man was described as Caucasian with a slim build, wearing a dark ball cap with a white logo and a black shirt with white graphics and a left arm sling.

The second man was described as Caucasian with a medium build and bald. He was wearing a striped collared T-shirt, black shorts and dark sandals.

This is the first time Rogers’ name has been publicly released since the stabbing.

Rogers, Jang said, was known to police as being involved in the drug trade.

Colin McDougall, a close friend of Rogers’, made a public appeal for help in identifying the people responsible for his death.

McDougall said police were “well aware of” Rogers and his friends “knew he made mistakes.”

I’m not going to stand up here and tell you that Wally was an angel,” McDougall said. “But to those of us who knew Wally the best, he was a really good friend of mine and the type of person that would give you the shirt off his back.”

McDougall said that when Rogers was “senselessly murdered,” he was in “no way threatening.”

“The man could barely walk. It pains me whenever I think of how Wally’s life ended. Regardless of the wrongs we commit in life, no one deserves that. No one deserves to be killed in cold blood.”

McDougall said he is sure there are people out there with information about Rogers’ death.

“Maybe it’s because you’re scared or you got your own problems and you don’t want to get involved,” he said. “But one thing for sure is you can’t erase what you know. We all have a conscience and it’s there to tell us to do the right thing. Wally deserves justice and if you know something that can help, do the right thing and talk to these guys at IHIT.”

Jang said at the time of Rogers’ murder, investigators “learned of several individuals that may have important information about what happened to him.”

“We made several attempts to follow up with them and to connect with them for interviews, only to have the door shut in our face or then turning a deaf ear.”

The people, Jang said, were at a “difficult time in their lives” back then, adding that many were “bound in drug addiction and crime.”

“We’ve learned that a few of them have actually turned their lives around, they’re in a better position, a healthier position in life, and we are particularly appealing to them,” he said.

“You’ve had a second chance at life. Wally never got that second chance because somebody killed him.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.