A woman looks at the Quebec government’s new vaccine passport called VaxiCode on a phone in Montreal, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A woman looks at the Quebec government’s new vaccine passport called VaxiCode on a phone in Montreal, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Police complaints filed after politicians’ vaccine passport QR codes allegedly hacked

Codes contain name, date of birth and information about the vaccinations a person has received

Quebec’s Health Department says police complaints have been filed after politicians’ vaccine passport information was allegedly hacked.

The department said in a statement today it is aware of reports that people have managed to steal the QR codes of members of the Quebec legislature and is taking the matter seriously.

The quick response codes are scannable codes containing a person’s name, date of birth and information about the vaccinations they have received.

They are the central feature of the government’s vaccine passport system, which will be required as of Sept. 1 to visit businesses the provincial government deems non-essential, such as bars, clubs and restaurants.

The government says nobody is allowed to use another person’s QR code and anyone who breaks that rule could face serious penalties.

Businesses who require the vaccine passport will also be asked to check their customers’ photo ID to ensure the name matches, and they are expected to report to police anyone who tries to use someone else’s QR code.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Cybersecurity experts say Quebec vaccine passport safe, a model for the country

CoronavirusTechnology

Previous story
Canadidate for newly-formed Centrist party running in Cloverdale – Langley City
Next story
Funeral for one of 3 teens killed in Surrey crash to be livestreamed

Just Posted

A moment after a teenage girl dropped off flowers and a personalized note Monday afternoon, a beam of light filtered through the tree branches where Surrey’s Caleb Reimer, 16, Ronin Sharma, 16, and Parker Magnuson, 17, were killed early Saturday morning. The loss has been felt across the City of Surrey and North American hockey community. (Aaron Hinks photo)
High speed a factor in crash that killed 3 young hockey players in Surrey, police say

Sketch shows the six-storey, 69-unit apartment building slated for affordable housing in Surrey, in the 13900-block of 104th Avenue. (Image: surrey.ca)
New housing co-op project brings Sunshine to a corner of Whalley

Guildford’s new Baird Blackstone Building supportive housing project is named for William Baird Blackstone (inset photo), who died last January. Managed by Lookout Housing and Health Society, the building includes 61 studio units for people experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness. (Building photo: Tom Zillich)
Surrey ‘in dire need’ of more supportive housing units like those in new Blackstone building

White Rock Players Club cast members (left to right) Kaden Chad (Sir Lancelot), Tony Loyer (Patsy), Jerret Swartz (Sir Bedevere), James T. Walker (King Arthur), Jake Hildebrand (Sir Robin) and co-director Dann Wilhelm (Sir Galahad) reflect on the comedic chaos that is Monty Python’s Spamalot, presented – in keeping with pandemic rules - Sept. 8 to Oct. 3 at the White Rock Playhouse. Contributed photo
Monty Python musical an ambitious challenge for White Rock Players Club