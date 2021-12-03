UPDATE: Police close 80th Avenue because of barn fire

Mounties have closed 80th Avenue in Cloverdale because of a barn fire on the 17400-block.

Cst. Sarbjit K. Sangha, RCMP media relations officer, said 80th is closed in both directions between 170th and 176th Streets.

“Please avoid this area,” Sangha asked the public.

A Black Press Media freelance reported the blaze broke out about 11:30 a.m. Dec. 3.

“Crews responded to reports of a barn fire on a property,” the freelancer reported.

“When firefighters arrived, they found a fully involved barn fire as well as a mobile home involved in fire.”

Assistant Fire Chief Ben Dirksen said that because there are no fire hydrants in the farming area that water tenders were called in to shuttle water until they could secure a hydrant a few blocks away.

“A second alarm was called, bringing 25 firefighters to the scene.”

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.


