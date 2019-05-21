Police campaign swoops in on speeders in Surrey, White Rock and Langley

Police, ICBC and volunteers will conduct a campaign targeting speeders May 22. (File photo)

Police will be out in force along the North Bluff Road/16 Avenue corridor, as well as along Fraser Highway, Wednesday morning (May 22), as part of a campaign to remind drivers that slowing down on the road allows more time to react.

Project SWOOP will involve RCMP officers from Surrey, White Rock and Langley, as well as Abbotsford Police, as ICBC and Speed Watch volunteers, according to a news release issued Tuesday morning.

“Speed is still the leading cause of car crash fatalities in B.C., killing 82 people on average every year,” the release states.

“That’s why police have been stepping up enforcement throughout May targeting speeders as part of a province-wide campaign.”

Officers, auxiliaries and volunteers will be conducting high-risk driving education and enforcement activities.