Police ask for help to find teenager last seen at Surrey high school

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding missing teenager Montana Lamb (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP say 15-year-old Montana Lamb last seen at Earl Marriott Secondary

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find missing teenager Montana Lamb.

Lamb, 15, was last seen in the afternoon of March 13 at Earl Marriott Secondary School (15751 16th Ave.), according to a release from Surrey RCMP Saturday (March 16).

Police said Lamb has not been seen or heard from since.

Lamb, reads the release, is described as Caucasian, five-foot-six, 125 lbs. with long blonde hair. Police said she was last seen wwearing a black hoodie with a zipper and a “sweater with multiple colours.”

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-36434.



edit@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter