Police arrest pair after ‘high-risk vehicle takedown’

Vancouver police say replica handgun found in alleged suspects’ vehicle

A takedown involving 10 police officers on a side street in downtown Vancouver ended with two suspects being taken to jail and the seizure of a replica handgun Friday.

Police said they received a call about a man being assaulted by two people in the south lane of 1000 Barclay Street at about 10:30 a.m. The caller reported that one of the suspects was in possession of a firearm.

Vancouver Police spokesperson Const. Jason Doucette told Black Press Media two suspects were driving away when they were stopped in what’s called a “high-risk vehicle takedown” beside Century Plaza Hotel. This kind of police tactic involves officers using vehicles to immobilize suspect vehicles.

Doucette said police found a replica handgun inside the vehicle. Meanwhile, the victim of the alleged assault left the area before speaking with police.

Doucette said police are still investigating the incident.

