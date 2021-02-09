Police arrest Delta man for allegedly trafficking to minors

A 27-year-old man was arrested for alleged distribution of cannabis and supplying liquor to minors

Delta police have arrested a man for allegedly trafficking to minors, as well as buying them alcohol.

Police say a 27-year-old Delta man was arrested in Tsawwassen on Feb. 4 for alleged distribution of cannabis and supplying liquor to minors.

The man has been released with conditions, which police say they are monitoring closely. Investigators anticipate forwarding charges to Crown for approval under the Cannabis Act and the Liquor Control and Licensing Act of B.C.

“The investigation into this matter is continuing,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release.

Police ask that anyone with information on individuals trafficking drugs or alcohol to minors reach out by calling 604-946-4411 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, contacting Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, using the Crime Stoppers mobile app, or visiting solvecrime.ca.



