Plans for Surrey’s Redwood Heights include ‘biodiversity hub’

February targeted for council to consider final concept for South Surrey neighbourhood

Surrey council has approved the purchase of portions of two South Surrey properties as “the first piece of a future hub identified in the Biodiversity Conservation Strategy” for the Redwood Heights neighbourhood.

The purchase was approved at the Dec. 16 council meeting.

According to a corporate report, 2.04 acres (‘Lot 1’) at the northeast corner of 17939 and 17959 24 Ave. – which have a combined gross area of 19.3 acres – are being acquired as parkland.

Of the remaining acreage – purchase and sale agreements have been accepted by the owners, the report notes – the majority (identified as ‘Lot 2’) is earmarked for a future elementary school, while two other lots, on the south side of the properties, “will be developed in the future, once works and services are provided, and submission of a development application is received,” the report states.

According to the city’s website, the Redwood Heights Neighbourhood Concept Plan – encompassing 201 hectares (497 acres) bordered by the Agricultural Land Reserve to the north and east, 20 Avenue and Redwood Estates to the south and 176 Street to the west – has been in the works since 2009, and is being prepared using a five-step, two-stage planning process that “combines thorough community and stakeholder consultation with evidence-based planning.”

The Stage 1 land-use concept was endorsed in January 2013.

Formal consultation has wrapped up, and “a final environmental review” prompted by new information is underway “to ensure (the plan) is consistent with current environmental regulations,” the website states.

The final ‘Stage 2’ NCP is targeted to be brought to council in February.