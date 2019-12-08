B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix. (Black Press files)

HEALTH CARE

Plans for new Surrey hospital to be updated Monday

News conference announced by Premier Horgan and health minister Adrian Dix

An update on planning for a new hospital in Surrey will be announced on Monday by B.C. Premier John Horgan and health minister Adrian Dix.

The pair have called a news conference at 10:15 a.m. Monday at the Museum of Surrey, in Cloverdale.

In September, Dix said progress is well underway for a second hospital in Surrey and hinted to the Now-Leader that a location has been found.

At the time, Dix’s comments come in the wake of criticism from the BC Liberals, accusing the NDP government of putting the project “on the back burner” following the announcement of a new hospital project in Burnaby earlier that week.

• READ MORE: Health minister hints that location for new Surrey hospital has been found.

In a release in September, the BC Liberals called on Premier John Horgan to “provide a firm commitment to a second hospital for Surrey residents,” suggesting the project “has fallen by the wayside.”

In late 2017, the NDP government announced a new “concept planning” process for a new hospital. In September, Dix said the project has remained “actively engaged” since.

In May of that year, the party had promised voters it would begin that planning if elected. The Liberals called the move “desperate” at the time, while the NDP accused the reigning party of the day of ignoring the city’s growth.

More to come on this story

