Rendering of a proposed apartment building that’s part of a planned development at 8205 King George Blvd., formerly home to the Beladean Motel in Newton. (Photo: surrey.ca)

Newton

Plan to redevelop former Surrey motel site too dense, says Coun. Pettigrew

Pettigrew: ‘We need to build liveable community with green spaces… not massive zones that are densified’

A property that once housed the Beladean Motel along King George Boulevard is set to be redeveloped, but one Surrey councillor is concerned the density will set a precedent for the inevitable redevelopment of nearby mobile home park properties.

On Feb. 11, Surrey council voted to give third reading to the application – to build 34 townhomes and 78 apartments at 8205 King George Blvd. – with Councillor Steven Pettigrew the lone voice of opposition.

“I feel that the units are too densified and there’s insufficient indoor and outdoor amenity space. We will be jamming people into a crowded area with no place to get away from it all, especially if we continue this pattern,” said Pettigrew ahead of the vote.

“This and similar area applications to the north and south will displace over 128 mostly elderly residents form their mobile homes,” he added, highlighting the fact that there are mobile home parks to the north, west, south and east of the site.

“I’ve seen the despair in the faces of people who’ve been displaced by these types of developments. And they’re in danger of becoming homeless. Looking at the despair and the tears streaming down their face when they say they have to move out of the city now, they have to go to Prince George, because they can’t afford to live here anymore. I will not be responsible for these peoples’ misfortunes.”

He expressed his “strong” opposition to the application.

“We need to build liveable community with green spaces where people can interact, not massive zones that are densified…. This is not a community building environment, this is a density environment,” said Pettigrew.

The councillor also noted the setback variances are up to 50 per cent, and that the city has no NCP (Neighbourhood Concept Plan) for the neighbourhood.

“This application will set the pattern for this area, in the same manner thats been done in Clayton. Is this really what we want?”

homelessphoto

(Map shows layout of a planned development at 8205 King George Blvd., formerly home to the Beladean Motel in Newton. Photo: surrey.ca.)

While he encouraged his council colleagues to vote with him, the application received council’s blessing, with final reading anticipated at a later date.

According to city documents, Zenith Developments Ltd. intends to build 34 townhomes on the western side of the property, and 11 ground-oriented townhouses as well as a six-storey apartment with 67 units on the eastern side.

To do so, an OCP amendment from urban to multiple residential is required and the site must be rezoned from Tourist Accommodation to Multiple Residential 30 and Comprehensive Development. In connection with the OCP amendment, the applicant has committed to providing a “community benefit” to the city to the tune of $93,600.

A Development Variance Permit is also required to allow for reduced setbacks.

In a report, city staff say the “proposed development supports the existing B-line transit service on King George Boulevard and plans for future rapid transit on King George Boulevard.” They also note the “proposal is also in compliance with the City of Surrey and TransLink’s Supportive Policies Agreement that is intended to promote development at appropriate scale along the planned transit corridors, including King George Boulevard.”

But the city’s parks department has expressed concern about the “pressure” this project will place on existing parks. recreation and culture facilities in the area. A report notes the applicant has agreed to provide $145,600 to the parks department, “to allay this concern.”

Prior to the public hearing, and council’s vote, pre-notification letters were sent to locals. As a result, the city heard from four people who expresse concerns about traffic, safety of children walking to Newton Elementary, the height of the proposed apartment building as well as school capacity and shading.

No one spoke against the proposal at its Feb. 11 public hearing.

According to a report to council, the developer expects the project to be constructed and ready for occupancy by January 2020.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Missing snowshoer identified as 39-year-old Surrey man
Next story
Man shot dead in front of Kamloops hotel may be case of mistaken identity: RCMP

Just Posted

‘New’ truck, trailer donated to the BC Vintage Truck Museum

Ownership of 1928 Graham truck, 1949 Langford trailer officially transferred on Saturday

Plan to redevelop former Surrey motel site too dense, says Coun. Pettigrew

Pettigrew: ‘We need to build liveable community with green spaces… not massive zones that are densified’

Former North Delta pastor, son ‘preyed upon shared spirituality’ to defraud investors of $450K: BCSC

BCSC panel publishes financial sanctions against Alan and Jerry Braun, Steven Maxwell

Snowfall warning: 5-10 cm expected in Lower Mainland

The snowfall will start Tuesday and carry on into the evening, before tapering off Wednesday

Surrey pastor in concert with songs from her new ‘Psalms for a Peaceful Heart’ CD

‘Incredible’ church sanctuary in Whalley a stage for Lori-Anne Boutin-Crawford’s music

‘Our entire municipality is heartbroken’: Seven children die in Halifax house fire

A man and woman remained in hospital Tuesday afternoon, the man with life-threatening injuries

B.C. BUDGET: New benefit increases family tax credits up to 96 per cent

BC Child Opportunity Benefit part of province’s efforts to reduce child poverty

B.C. BUDGET: Carbon tax boosts low-income credits, electric vehicle subsidies

Homeowners can get up to $14,000 for heating, insulation upgrades

B.C. BUDGET: Surplus $374 million after bailouts of B.C. Hydro, ICBC

Growth projected stronger in 2020, Finance Minister Carole James says

B.C. man survives heart attack thanks to Facebook

A Princeton man suffered a heart attack while at an isolated property with no cell service

Abbotsford man sues Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party over trademark

Satinder Dhillon filed application for trademark same day Maxime Bernier announced the new party

New trial ordered over banning whales, dolphins at Vancouver aquarium

Park board’s appeal reverses previous decision that found it had no right to implement a ban

Minister says plans to fight poverty, climate change, focus of B.C. budget

The NDP said in its throne speech last week that affordability will be the hallmark of its initiatives

UPDATE: Missing snowshoer identified as 39-year-old Surrey man

Search suspend because of bad weather on Mount Seymour

Most Read