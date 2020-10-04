PHOTOS: Surrey’s Bose Corn Maze reportedly vandalized

The Bose and Sons Family Farm Corn Maze was vandalized. (Bose and Sons Family Farm Facebook image) The Bose and Sons Family Farm Corn Maze was vandalized. (Bose and Sons Family Farm Facebook image) The Bose and Sons Family Farm Corn Maze was vandalized. (Bose and Sons Family Farm Facebook image) The Bose and Sons Family Farm Corn Maze was vandalized. (Bose and Sons Family Farm Facebook image) The Bose and Sons Family Farm Corn Maze was vandalized. (Bose and Sons Family Farm Facebook image)

The Bose Farms Corn Maze was temporarily closed Saturday after “extreme acts of vandalism.”

Owners of the maze, located at 5948 156 St., reported on Facebook yesterday that it had to close due to vandalism.

Sunday, the maze is to re-open from 12 to 4 p.m. Next weekend is to be the last weekend of the season.

Photographs shared on Facebook show that a number of plastic chairs were destroyed. Aerial images show sections of the maze damaged.

“Thank-you all for the support,” the Bose and Sons Family Farm shared on Facebook Sunday morning. “We have cleaned up (some lost) seating and tables but will be running as normal, 12-4 p.m. today.”

Peace Arch News has reached out to the farm and Surrey RCMP for comment.