PHOTOS: South Surrey/White Rock Terry Fox Run

The rain certainly didn’t stop Terry Fox, and about one hundred South Surrey and White Rock residents that took that to heart Sunday morning.
Although it was a continuous downpour for much of the morning, a message of Fox’s fight through the rain, snow, and blistering sun was noted before participants took part in the annual event.
Registered participants began the run at 9 a.m. in South Surrey Athletic Park, tackling either a 1.6 km or 6 km distance.
Fox died part way through his Marathon of Hope across Canada on June 28, 1981 at 22. To date, more than $750 million has been raised for cancer research in Fox’s name.