PHOTOS: Shots fired into Surrey home, vehicle

Surrey RCMP is investigating a report of several shots being fired into a home and vehicle in the 15600 block of 83 Avenue Monday night (July 5). (Shane MacKichan photo)Surrey RCMP is investigating a report of several shots being fired into a home and vehicle in the 15600 block of 83 Avenue Monday night (July 5). (Shane MacKichan photo)
Surrey RCMP’s general investigation and gang enforcement units are investigating, following a report of several shots being fired into a home and vehicle in the 15600-block of 83 Avenue Monday (July 5) night.

According to a news release issued just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to the shots-fired report at approximately 9:05 p.m., and while en-route, officers observed a dark-coloured Chrysler 300 fleeing the area at a high rate of speed. That same vehicle was located on fire near 194 Street and 16 Avenue in South Surrey, the release states.

It is the same area where, in May, a burned-out vehicle believed associated to a double-homicide in Richmond was located.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: South Surrey vehicle fire believed linked to Richmond double-homicide: IHIT

The occupants of the home that was targeted Monday are known to police and have ties to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict, and police are “seeking the intended victims’ co-operation” to provide more information at this time, the release continues.

READ MORE: Police issue warning for 8 more men involved in Lower Mainland gang conflict

Police say no one was injured in the shooting and or the high-speed operation of the getaway vehicle.

Anyone with more information or with dashcam footage is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca


