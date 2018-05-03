Humpback whales were spotted feeding near White Rock Thursday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

PHOTOS: Humpback whales spotted feeding near White Rock pier

Animals spend afternoon feeding in Strait of Georgia

The warm spring weather brought more than just humans to the White Rock beach area Thursday afternoon.

A pod of five humpback whales were spotted about two kilometres from the White Rock pier.

White Rock Sea Tours and Whale Watching offered to take people, including Peace Arch News, out to view the whales, which were feeding in the Strait of Georgia between White Rock and Point Roberts.

Resident Susan Barbos Solym, who was spending the afternoon on the waterfront, noticed the whales off in the distance and got a pair of binoculars.

“I could see them breaching from the pier, with my binoculars,” she told PAN.

About five boats, both from the Canadian and American side, took spectators to see the whales feed.

White Rock Sea Tours and Whale Watching owner Andrew Newman told PAN that it’s the first time he’s seen the whales feeding so close to the city.

 

Humpback whales were spotted feeding near White Rock Thursday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Humpback whales were spotted feeding near White Rock Thursday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Humpback whales were spotted feeding near White Rock Thursday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Humpback whales were spotted feeding near White Rock Thursday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Previous story
B.C. cities brace for possible drop in traffic fine revenue

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Humpback whales spotted feeding near White Rock pier

Animals spend afternoon feeding in Strait of Georgia

Reports of man with rifle lead to police closure of south end of 176 Street

Public asked to avoid area between 8 and 16 Avenues Thursday afternoon

Soggy too often, a Surrey festival’s planners yearn for just one sunny June day

Organizers of Surrey Fest Downtown moved their event to September last year — but it rained then, too

Surrey takes journey into parkour

The city’s first parkour program will be starting this summer, based out of Cloverdale

Surrey’s Sullivan Heights peacocks staying put — for now

After frustrated homeowner cut down tree home to peacocks, city says community meeting will help decide what to do about the birds

Tapping out: B.C. Morse Telegraph Club says goodbye to an era

Club signals its end as elderly telegraphers consign it to history

B.C. cities brace for possible drop in traffic fine revenue

Province wants to discuss revenue-sharing agreement as traffic enforcement expected to improve

Golf challenge for MS expands to Chilliwack

Man sets up golf tournament to raise awareness for multiple sclerosis

BC Nurses Union president kicked out of union

Gayle Duteil had been on administrative leave over ‘very serious allegations’

Crash causes traffic disruption on Coquihalla

An accident 60 kilometres south of Merritt has diverted northbound traffic to a single-lane

U.S. states, industry join call for end to Trump’s newsprint tariff

American newspapers depend on Canadian paper, B.C. a large supplier

‘The stress would put my stomach into knots’ says former B.C. high school hoops star

Blog focuses on helping student-athletes deal with stress, anxiety

Help expands for disabled people to collect tax benefits

Year-round program extended to Victoria, Kelowna, Prince George

VIDEO: Feds urge public to stop harassing seal moulting on B.C. beach

Anyone caught harassing a marine mammal can face fines or criminal charges

Most Read